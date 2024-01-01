Tortas in Killeen
Killeen restaurants that serve tortas
Taqueria Mexico #2
1915 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen
|Torta Beef Fajita*
|$7.50
|Torta Pastor
|$7.50
|Torta Cubana
|$8.25
Breaded beef ham and Monterrey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream
Los Pinchis Tacos Mexican Cuisine - 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201
311 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 201, Killeen
|47. Torta Ahogada
|$8.95
Jalisco’s typical dish, meaning “drowned or submerged” bread with carnitas, beans, red onions, radish, covered in our special tomato sauce and a super spicy sauce on the side.
|45. Torta de Birria
|$9.25
Birria, beans, onion, cilantro, monterrey cheese, pickled jalapeños and guacamole sauce 8.75