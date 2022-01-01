Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Killeen
5621 E. Central Texas Expressway
Popular Items
Location
5621 E. Central Texas Expressway
Killeen TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
Wholesome & Contemporary Greek Cuisine.
Homemadebymadeline
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0207
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights
Come in and enjoy!