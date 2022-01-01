Right off the Morrison Bridge on the corner of 3rd and Washington, Killer Burger Downtown is right in the thick of it. We feature a full bar, cocktails, draft beers, punch specials and, of course, our famous Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger. Every burger is made to order with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with perfectly crispy fries.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 SW 3rd Ave • $$