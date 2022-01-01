Go
Killer Burger

Right off the Morrison Bridge on the corner of 3rd and Washington, Killer Burger Downtown is right in the thick of it. We feature a full bar, cocktails, draft beers, punch specials and, of course, our famous Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger. Every burger is made to order with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with perfectly crispy fries.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 SW 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3343 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Pint Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Bender$0.50
Bender Sauce - Spicy BBQ
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Red Molly$17.00
Extra Patty, Bacon, Philly Steak, Brined Red Pepper, Extra Provolone, Mayo, House Sauce & Grilled Onion
Side of BBQ$0.50
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

510 SW 3rd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
