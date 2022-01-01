Go
Killer Burger

Located right in the heart of the downtown walking district. We've embraced the city’s fun-loving vibe with a FULL BAR, including beer on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with crispy French fries and bacon.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

50 W Broadway • $$

Avg 4.7 (7126 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Meathead$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Side of Peanut Butter Sauce$0.50
A tried and true favorite
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 W Broadway

Eugene OR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

