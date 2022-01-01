Go
Toast

Killer Burger

Our lively Gresham Killer Burger location is centrally located on the corner of NW Eastman Pkwy and Burnside with easy parking and plenty of seating. In addition to our famous burgers, like the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, we offer craft beers on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy fries.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1868 NW Eastman Parkway • $$

Avg 4.5 (5869 reviews)

Popular Items

Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Meathead$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1868 NW Eastman Parkway

Gresham OR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Central Bakery

No reviews yet

Come on in!

Big Town Hero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dea's In and Out

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heidis Of Gresham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston