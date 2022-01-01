Go
Toast

Killer Burger

Located in the heart of Happy Valley, right off of Sunnyside Road, this Killer Burger has something for the whole family — a backyard BBQ ambiance, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full bar with beer on tap. Every delicious burger is made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy French fries.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14682 SE Sunnyside Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2622 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Meathead$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14682 SE Sunnyside Rd

Happy Valley OR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Montage A la Cart - 2 - REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Montage A la Cart 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston