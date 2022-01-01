Killer Burger
Come in and enjoy!
85 W Prairie Shopping Center
Popular Items
Location
85 W Prairie Shopping Center
Hayden ID
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Noodle Express - Hayden
From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.
The Local Deli - Hayden
Come in and enjoy!
THB
8712 North Government Way, Hayden, ID, 83835
Radicci Italian Bistro
Thanks for visiting Radicci in Hayden, ID. We hope you enjoy our food! Come back soon!