Killer Burger

Come in and enjoy!

85 W Prairie Shopping Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Meathead$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Location

85 W Prairie Shopping Center

Hayden ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
