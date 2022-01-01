Go
Toast

Killer Burger

Located in the heart of Hazel Dell, catch lunch or dinner with family and friends after shopping at the Hazel Dell Marketplace. This location is the perfect backyard burger experience that only Killer Burger can bring. Like always, we offer bacon on every burger, crispy French fries, beer on tap, and a top-notch customer experience.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

616 NE 81st ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (6145 reviews)

Popular Items

Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

616 NE 81st ST

Vancouver WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Truck To Table

No reviews yet

Pacific Northwest Craft creations. Creating relationships one meal at a time.

Sabor Mexicano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Thirsty Sasquatch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston