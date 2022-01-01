Located in the heart of Hazel Dell, catch lunch or dinner with family and friends after shopping at the Hazel Dell Marketplace. This location is the perfect backyard burger experience that only Killer Burger can bring. Like always, we offer bacon on every burger, crispy French fries, beer on tap, and a top-notch customer experience.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

616 NE 81st ST • $$