Killer Burger

Our original Killer Burger location in the Hollywood district of Portland, Oregon. This little rock and roll burger joint at the corner of NE 47th and Sandy is the birthplace of the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger and many other originals, all made with 100% natural beef and served with perfectly crispy French fries. Best served with a pint of cold beer.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4644 NE Sandy Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2192 reviews)

Popular Items

Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4644 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
