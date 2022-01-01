Our original Killer Burger location in the Hollywood district of Portland, Oregon. This little rock and roll burger joint at the corner of NE 47th and Sandy is the birthplace of the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger and many other originals, all made with 100% natural beef and served with perfectly crispy French fries. Best served with a pint of cold beer.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4644 NE Sandy Blvd • $$