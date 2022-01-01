Killer Burger
Come in and enjoy!
1620 NW 23rd Ave
Popular Items
Location
1620 NW 23rd Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Matador
Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
The Fireside
Come in and enjoy!
Breakside Brewery
We make, drink & share beer!