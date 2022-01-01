Go
Killer Burger

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

325 NE Russell St • $$

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)

Popular Items

Double No Cheese Burger$15.25
Extra Patty, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
Double Bender$15.75
Extra Patty, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Extra Cheddar
Double Classic$15.25
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Side Fry$5.00
Double Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$15.25
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Teemah$15.75
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Jose Mendoza$15.75
Extra Patty, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Extra Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Bender$0.50
Bender Sauce - Spicy BBQ
Side of Peanut Butter Sauce$0.50
A tried and true favorite
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

325 NE Russell St

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
