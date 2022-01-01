Right off of McLoughlin Blvd in the heart of Sellwood, Killer Burger has become the go-to burger stop for this family-friendly neighborhood. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with bacon and crispy fries. Wash down your lunch with a draft beer!



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8728 SE 17th • $$