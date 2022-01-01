Go
Toast

Killer Burger

Right off of McLoughlin Blvd in the heart of Sellwood, Killer Burger has become the go-to burger stop for this family-friendly neighborhood. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with bacon and crispy fries. Wash down your lunch with a draft beer!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8728 SE 17th • $$

Avg 4.6 (4819 reviews)

Popular Items

Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Big Kids Burger$9.75
Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8728 SE 17th

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kay's Bar

No reviews yet

Since 1934

Sunny's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jade Bistro

No reviews yet

We serve our Family Recipes for you to enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston