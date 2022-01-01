Killer Burger
Right off of McLoughlin Blvd in the heart of Sellwood, Killer Burger has become the go-to burger stop for this family-friendly neighborhood. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with bacon and crispy fries. Wash down your lunch with a draft beer!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8728 SE 17th • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8728 SE 17th
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Thai Square
Come in and enjoy!
Kay's Bar
Since 1934
Sunny's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Jade Bistro
We serve our Family Recipes for you to enjoy!