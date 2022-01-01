Go
Killiney Kopitiam

552 Waverley St

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Popular Items

Kaya Toast with Butter$4.00
Traditional homemade Kaya Jam with butter, served on toasted Pullman Bread
Char Kway Teow$15.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with shrimp, fish cake, Chinese sausage, onions, bean sprouts & eggs, served with sambal chili on the side
Bee Hoon$15.00
Vermicelli noodles stir fried with vegetables, eggs, fish cake, bean sprouts & shrimp, served with sambal chili on the side
Hainanese Pork Cutlet$15.00
Crispy breaded pork tenderloin, served with crinkle cut fries and a sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay (5pcs)$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce
Laksa$15.00
Traditional Killiney spicy coconut broth with thick rice noodles, shrimp, fish cake, bean sprouts, hard boiled eggs & fried tofu puffs, garnished with sambal chili (medium spiciness)
Teh (w/Condensed Milk)$4.00
Hainanese Chicken Rice Set$15.00
Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce
Roti Prata$6.00
Crispy griddled flatbread served with yellow curry (medium spiciness)
Fried Chicken Wings (5 pieces)$8.00
Tossed in a house blend seasoning with crunchy garlic, scallions & garnished with a medley of chili
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

