Killington restaurants you'll love

Killington restaurants
Toast
  Killington

Must-try Killington restaurants

The Rivershed image

 

The Rivershed

747 Killington Road, Killington


Takeout
Popular items
Tenders
Half pound (6), Full pound (12) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
SOUTHWEST SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens with charred corn, pico de gallo, cucumber, black beans, pickled onion, guacamole and cojita cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch.
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
Classic southern cornbread served with whipped cinnamon honey butter.
Lookout Tavern image

 

Lookout Tavern

2910 Killington Rd, Killington


TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spartan Burger$17.95
Our signature steak blend with cheddar cheese.
Topped with pulled pork, bacon, and a bourbon glaze
Pretzel Sticks$9.95
Served with our house-made Fiddlehead beer cheese
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Crispy fried buttermilk chicken breast, with cheddar cheese, bacon, and house-made ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun
Mary Lou's image

 

Mary Lou's

2841 Killington Road, Killington


Takeout
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery image

 

Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery

--37 Miller Brook Rd., Killington


TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dream Maker Bakers

5501 US-4, Killington


TakeoutFast Pay
