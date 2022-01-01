Killington restaurants you'll love
Must-try Killington restaurants
The Rivershed
747 Killington Road, Killington
|Popular items
|Tenders
Half pound (6), Full pound (12) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
|SOUTHWEST SALAD
|$15.00
Mixed greens with charred corn, pico de gallo, cucumber, black beans, pickled onion, guacamole and cojita cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch.
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
Classic southern cornbread served with whipped cinnamon honey butter.
Lookout Tavern
2910 Killington Rd, Killington
|Popular items
|Spartan Burger
|$17.95
Our signature steak blend with cheddar cheese.
Topped with pulled pork, bacon, and a bourbon glaze
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.95
Served with our house-made Fiddlehead beer cheese
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
Crispy fried buttermilk chicken breast, with cheddar cheese, bacon, and house-made ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery
--37 Miller Brook Rd., Killington
Dream Maker Bakers
5501 US-4, Killington