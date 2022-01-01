Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Killington

Go
Killington restaurants
Toast

Killington restaurants that serve chai lattes

Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery image

 

Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.

--37 Miller Brook Rd., Killington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cold Brew$0.00
Best iced coffee around - we use dark beans and the cold brewing process brings out the natural sweetness.
FRUIT BOWL$6.00
Latte$3.25
More about Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
Consumer pic

 

Dream Maker Bakers

5501 US-4, Killington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doughnut Ring$2.00
We make a great selection of donuts to chose from every morning.
Mountain Man$10.95
Crisp bacon, ham, potato hash, Vermont cheddar, two eggs, with herb cream cheese. On house made English toasting bread.
Build Your Own$0.00
Choose from eggs, cheese, meat, and bread to build you dream breakfast sandwich.
More about Dream Maker Bakers

Browse other tasty dishes in Killington

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Killington to explore

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston