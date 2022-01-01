Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken burritos in
Killington
/
Killington
/
Chicken Burritos
Killington restaurants that serve chicken burritos
The Rivershed
747 Killington Road, Killington
No reviews yet
CHICKEN BURRITO
$16.00
More about The Rivershed
Lookout Tavern
2910 Killington Rd, Killington
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
$18.95
Smoked chicken, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Baked and topped with salsa and sour cream
More about Lookout Tavern
