Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Killington

Go
Killington restaurants
Toast

Killington restaurants that serve chicken burritos

The Rivershed image

 

The Rivershed

747 Killington Road, Killington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BURRITO$16.00
More about The Rivershed
Lookout Tavern image

 

Lookout Tavern

2910 Killington Rd, Killington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$18.95
Smoked chicken, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Baked and topped with salsa and sour cream
More about Lookout Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Killington

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Pies

Spinach Salad

Burritos

Mushroom Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Killington to explore

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston