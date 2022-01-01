Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Killington
/
Killington
/
Chicken Wraps
Killington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Dream Maker Bakers
5501 US-4, Killington
No reviews yet
Chicken Wrap
$10.95
More about Dream Maker Bakers
Lookout Tavern
2910 Killington Rd, Killington
No reviews yet
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$15.95
Cajun chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo. Served with house-made chipotle ranch dressing, in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
More about Lookout Tavern
