Pretzels in
Killington
/
Killington
/
Pretzels
Killington restaurants that serve pretzels
The Rivershed
747 Killington Road, Killington
No reviews yet
PRETZELS & BEER CHEESE
$13.00
More about The Rivershed
Lookout Tavern
2910 Killington Rd, Killington
No reviews yet
Pretzel Sticks
$9.95
Served with our house-made Fiddlehead beer cheese
More about Lookout Tavern
