Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive

Popular Items

Black Bean Burger$14.50
black bean burger stacked with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and red onions with your choice of side
Killingtons Cheeseburger$12.00
certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Fries$3.50
Chicken Tenders$12.00
(4) large chicken tenders tossed in a sauce of your choice (or plain) and served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Pub Fish Fry$16.00
one beer battered fish filet topped with cucumber salad and served with tartar sauce served with two side items
KRP Pub Pretzel$12.50
warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard
Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf$17.50
Bacon Meatloaf topped with a white mushroom gravy and onion straws served with two side items
Killingtons Salad$12.50
bib lettuce, romaine dressing, dried cherries, red onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans and served with a strawberry peppercorn dressing
10010 Rose Commons Drive

Huntersville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
