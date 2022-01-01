Go
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

We are an American Fusion restaurant that puts a twist on your favorite "homemade" foods we all grew up eating. If you are a meat lover, need Gluten Free options, vegetarian, vegan or a little guest that just wants a hot dog,
WE HAVE SOMETHING for EVERYONE!

940 Market St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
cheeseburger with american cheese served with a fruit cup and one side item
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
BBQ Grilled Salmon$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
Bayou Pasta$21.00
blackened chicken & shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers & onions in our bloody mary cream sauce and served with gemelli pasta and garlic bread
Killingtons Salad$12.50
bib lettuce, romaine dressing, dried cherries, red onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans and served with a strawberry peppercorn dressing
Chicken Tenders$12.00
(4) large chicken tenders tossed in a sauce of your choice (or plain) and served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Pub Fish Fry$16.00
one beer battered fish filet topped with cucumber salad and served with tartar sauce served with two side items
Greek Salad$14.50
romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers and served with greek dressing and pita bread
Killingtons Cheeseburger$12.00
certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Location

940 Market St.

Fort Mill SC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
