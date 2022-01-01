Kilmer Eatery

Go
We are a small joint specializing in making our own noodles right here at Noodles & Bento Company. We make extra thin, thin, and spinach noodles. Combined with our many choices for Bento boxes fresh sushi combos. We hope that you will enjoy our food as much as we love making the food

SUSHI

396 George st • $$

Avg 4.3 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice Base
California Roll$6.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
Spicy Salmon Onigiri$3.00
Half Rice Half Spring Mix
Spicy Crabmeat Roll$6.50
Kani spicy mayo, Scallion, Cucumber
Salmon Onigiri$3.00
Shrimp Tempura Onigiri$3.50
J1 Chicken Katsu$13.00
Spicy Tuna Onigiri$3.00
Spicy Crunchy Roll$6.50
Salmon/Tuna/White tuna/Yellowtail/Shrimp
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

396 George st

New Brunswick NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
