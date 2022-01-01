Go
Toast

Kilo

31-27 Ditmars Blvd

Farofa$3.00
Torresmo$14.00
Deep fried pork belly w/ manioc
Bobo de Camarao$26.00
shrimp sauteed w/ fresh herbs, pureed yuca, hot sauce, dende oil & a dash of coconut milk served
w/ rice
Picanha Fatiada com alho$28.00
sliced top sirloin topped w/ roasted garlic. served w/farofa & vinaigrette, rice and beans
Strogonoff de frango$22.00
sliced chicken breast sauteed w/mushrooms. onions, light cream sauce & brandy served w/ rice & potato sticks
House Salad$9.00
cucumber and tomatoes on mixed greens vinaigrette dressing
Churrasco Misto$28.00
Bife Grelhado$12.00
grilled steak, french fries, rice & beans
Ribeye Steak$34.00
grill ribeye served w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Astoria NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
