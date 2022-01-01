Kilroy's Cafe

Go
A unique twist of a casual bistro turned quick service, created by a local family and is a local, small business. We take pride in serving fresh and top-quality ingredients.
Pricing Disclaimer: We are facing historic inflation levels, and skyrocketing food costs. We are in constant negotiations with suppliers to lower costs. It is our sincere hope inflation will ease, and we can re-evaluate pricing.

Knox Street

Popular Items

BLT$5.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of Artisan wheat, white or rye bread
Chicken Enchilada Soup$6.00
12oz Cup of Soup
Sunrise Bagel$4.80
A Brooklyn bagel with egg & swiss cheese topped with raspberry amaretto jam.
Fort Polk$8.00
Cajun seasoned chicken on a brioche bun with spring mix, tomato & champagne honey mustard sauce.
Mammoth Biscuit$5.25
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage, egg & bacon topped with swiss cheese
Chili (GF)$6.00
Chili with meat and creamy, full-bodied gravy. . Contains kidney beans.
Full Stack$11.50
Bacon, ham, turkey, spring mix, tomato, swiss cheese all double stacked.
AH-64 Apache$11.50
Chicken, bacon, aioli spicy chipotle sauce, red onion, pepper jack cheese, spring mix or arugula, tomato, with choice of rye, wheat.
Womack$11.00
Turkey, sliced apple, arugula, Roasted Raspberry, honey mustard, sliced pear, bacon. Wheat, White, Rye, Spinach Wrap, Wheat Wrap
Southern Breakfast Grits$6.50
Southern style grits, bacon, sausage & egg
Location

Knox Street

Fort Bragg NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Henley's Vintage Kitchen

Specialty is Soul Food, Food From Us Comes From Our Relatives, Our Roots. That Is How We Consider Food. It Has A History, It Has A Story. Our Story; Henley's Vintage Kitchen "Your Neighborhood Eatery"

La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location

Come in and enjoy!

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

European Inspired. Carolina Made.

BOLT Drinks and Coffee

We pride ourselves on providing a BOLT of energy with our one of a kind energy drinks.

