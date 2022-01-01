The Townshend
The Townshend on wheels!
Come visit us at Kilroy Square!
Thursday - Saturday
3PM - 9PM
25 Cottage Avenue
Popular Items
Location
25 Cottage Avenue
Quincy MA
Nearby restaurants
The Fat Cat
All of our product is fresh, not frozen, and we receive deliveries seven days a week to ensure that your meal is the best quality possible. The staff has been trained to answer any questions you may have regarding the menu. You will find that our prices are reasonable for the product that we deliver. We hope that you have a wonderful dining experience here at The Fat Cat, where the customer is first and foremost.
The Townshend
Past meets present at this modern, minimalist American tavern in Presidents Place that's named for the Townshend Acts of the 1760s and surrounded by a number of Quincy Center historic landmarks. The menu offers rustic-refined spins on seafood, plus plenty of bar bites, all washed down with New England craft beers and creative cocktails.
Tokenfire
Come in and enjoy!
Crush Pizza
Come in and enjoy!