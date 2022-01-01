Go
Kimball Coastal Eatery

A fresh and seasonal cuisine, come and try our classic American food with a twist of modern and exciting flavors!

740 Bay Marina Drive

Popular Items

Center Cut Salmon$18.00
Fresh Daily center cut salmon, pan seared with a white wine reduction and herb butter.
American Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs any style, smoked bacon or breakfast sausage, breakfast potatoes and choice of toasted bread.
Sides
French Fries, Coleslaw, Creamed Corn, Broccoli, Potato Puree, Sweet potato fries
Fish & Chips$16.00
Kimball Cali Burger$16.00
Side Order
Breakfast potatoes / Fresh Fruit / Toast (jam, Nutella, PB, cream cheese)
Bacon / Breakfast sausage
Texas Red Chili$11.00
House made beef chili with cheddar cheese, diced onion and jalapeno served with chips.
The OG Cinnamon Bun$8.50
Esquite$7.00
Omelet – Your way$13.00
Three egg omelet or egg white with your choice of cheese, protein and seasonal vegetables available.
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
