Kimball Cafe
Serving breakfast and lunch every Monday-Friday from 8:30am-1:30pm!
6 Kimball Ln
Popular Items
Location
6 Kimball Ln
Lynnfield MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
JP Licks - Market St
Come in and enjoy!
Squeeze Juice Company
We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE
Boloco - Lynnfield
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email cafe101@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!