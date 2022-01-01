Go
Toast

Kimo’s Kitchen

Simple. Fresh. Authentic.

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side White Sauce$0.50
Grilled Zaatar Pita$1.00
Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.
Platter$13.00
Our Platters are just like our bowls: grain, protein, three toppings & sauce, but are kept separately or in a compartmentalized container if to go.
Falafel (4pcs with Sauce)$6.50
BEST. FALAFEL. IN. QUEENS. Our falafel is of Egyptian style: made with fava beans rather than chickpea, creating a softer and lighter center with a crispier exterior.
Bowl$13.00
Our bowls contain your choice of grain, protein and up the three toppings and sauce, placed together in a salad style bowl.
Triple Chocolate Brownie$4.50
One of the best brownies you will have. Super thick with a triple chocolate punch.
Lentil Soup (Seasonal)$4.00
Pita$7.50
Your choice of Pita or Wrap, with up to three toppings included and the option to make it a deluxe, with fries.
Fat Boy Pita$10.50
Our mythical creation that was originally made for a special local person and available only to walk in customers in the know. Now it's available to all. Lots of fries, lots of meat and white sauce. That's it!
Sambusa$4.00
Sambusas are savory stuffed pastries that are flash fried to perfection. Filling options include your choice of lamb, chicken, spinach & mushroom or cheese.
See full menu

Location

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd

Far Rockaway NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bungalow Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Rockaway Roasters

No reviews yet

Surf Drink Relax

Tacoway Beach

No reviews yet

Beachside Taco Stand

Cuisine By Claudette

No reviews yet

Juice/Smoothie/ Protein Shakes/ Acai Bowls/ Iced Coffee Inside Burn Fitness Gym! (Open to the public)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston