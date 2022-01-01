Go
Kimo's Maui

Oceanfront dining, serving prime steaks & fresh locally caught fish, in addition to the best fish tacos and hand ground in house burgers.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

845 Front Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Fish Baked "Kimo's Style"$33.50
Local favorite, garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, house basmati wheatberry rice
Keiki Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
The Original Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
Macadamia Nut Calamari$18.00
Crisp calamari strips, house made cocktail sauce
Fish Tacos$23.00
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
Prime Rib, Molokini cut (14 oz.)$41.00
The finest Double R Ranch Signature Beef, slow roasted, house made au jus, horseradish cream, mashed potatoes
Parmesan Crusted Fresh Fish$36.00
Herbed panko crust, lemon caper beurre blanc, basmati wheatberry rice, fresh vegetables
Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack$21.00
Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

845 Front Street

Lahaina HI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
