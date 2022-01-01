Go
Kims Korean BBQ

We use the best and freshest ingredients in our Korean cuisine. Our goal is to give our guests a home-made Korean meal. That experience is best given by the Kim family. Come enjoy the unforgettable flavors our food has to offer!

9825-1 San Jose Blvd

Popular Items

5. Dak Bulgogi 닭 불고기$18.99
Grilled chicken stir-fried & vegetables
11. Dol Sot Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥$20.99
Warmed white rice mixed with beef & vegetableswith steamed rice in a hot stone pot (CONTAINS EGGS)
A-1 JAPCHAE 잡채
Vermicelli noodles stir fried with beef & vegetables
1. Galbisal 갈비살$30.99
Marinated BBQ beef boneless short rib with onionsThis menu item is available as an optional entrée. You may grill it at the table (two or more orders required)
3. Bulgogi 불고기$20.99
Marinated grilled shredded beef &onions (spicy available upon request)This menu item is available as an optional entrée. You may grill it at the table (two or more orders required)(Not available to mix with other grill meats at the table)
10. Japchae Bap 잡채 밥$18.99
Vermicelli noodles stir-fried with beef & vegetablesover steamed rice
A-2 Mandu 만두$8.99
Korean style beef & vegetable dumplings
16. Bokkeumbap 볶음밥$13.99
Korean style fried rice
A-5 Ddeobokki 떡볶기$11.99
Spicy rice cakes and boiled egg with fish cakes stir-fried in a spicy red pepper sauce
4. Maeun Daeji Bulgogi 매운 돼지 불고기$18.99
Spicy marinated pork & vegetables
Location

Jacksonville FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
