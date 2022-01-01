Go
Kimski

Korean Polish inspired street food in Bridgeport
Hours: Weds-Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 3pm-9pm

954 west 31st street

Popular Items

POUTINE (VEGETARIAN)$11.50
Hand cut fries, house made kimchi beer gravy, white WI cheddar cheese curds, pickled red onions, queso fresco, scallions.
Double KOPO BURGER$15.00
Double patty, Muenster cheese, ssam Mayo, pickles, red onion, fresh shishitos, shredded lettuce.
DRESSED FRIES (VEGETARIAN)$8.00
House made chili crisp oil, hand cut fries, soy cream, nori, scallions.
THE NORM BURGER$15.00
Double patty cheese burger, shredded lettuce, onions, special sauce, pickles, tomatoes.
KOPO WINGS 2.0$14.50
Confit wings, fried, sweet and spicy sauce, sesame seeds, scallions over rice 8 per order.
PIEROGIS (VEGETARIAN)$10.50
5 potato and cheese filled pierogis, soy cream (soy sauce, sesame oil, sour cream), herb mix, queso fresco.
MARIAS STANDARD$10.50
Named after the Duchess of Bridgeport, Kimski recipe polish sausage, soju mustard, kraut-chi (Kimchi-Sauerkraut). scallions on soft brioche bun from Spoke and Bird with hand cut fries.
Location

954 west 31st street

chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
