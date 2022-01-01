Go
Kin Southern Table + Bar

Food + Vibes + Soul

71 Washington Street

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
Mac + Cheese$7.00
Collard Greens$6.00
w/ Turkey
Fish Fry - Catfish$19.00
Choice of Two Sides
Biscuits$12.00
w/ Honey Butter
Handcut Fries$5.00
Fried Chicken Wings$18.00
Choice of Two Sides
Fried Chicken Sando w/ Cheese$16.00
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon + Old Bay Mayo
One Biscuit$3.00
Beignets$8.00
w/ Powdered Sugar + Nutella
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

71 Washington Street

Providence RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
