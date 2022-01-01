Go
Kin Coffee and Craft House

Cozy little coffee shop on the north side of Holland Michigan, near the lakeshore.

1200 Ottawa Beach Road

Holland MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Paisley Pig Gastropub

Come in and enjoy!

Playa Tacos + Tequila

Playa Tacos & Tequilas is a modern restaurant serving craft cocktails and Mexican street food utilizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Waverly Stone Gastropub

A pub for food lovers. Not stuffy. Not fancy. Just a welcoming, relaxed dining experience packed with flavor.
We opened Waverly Stone Gastropub in 2018 to bring fresh, creative food and warm, friendly service to Holland's pub scene. Whether you're craving a classic burger and fries or an adventurous, globally-inspired plate, we're here to take care of you.

Crust 54 Downtown Holland

Want to order at South Washington? Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.toasttab.com/crust-54-s-washington/
We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!

