Kin Coffee and Craft House
Cozy little coffee shop on the north side of Holland Michigan, near the lakeshore.
1200 Ottawa Beach Road
Location
1200 Ottawa Beach Road
Holland MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Paisley Pig Gastropub
Come in and enjoy!
Playa Tacos + Tequila
Playa Tacos & Tequilas is a modern restaurant serving craft cocktails and Mexican street food utilizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Waverly Stone Gastropub
A pub for food lovers. Not stuffy. Not fancy. Just a welcoming, relaxed dining experience packed with flavor.
We opened Waverly Stone Gastropub in 2018 to bring fresh, creative food and warm, friendly service to Holland's pub scene. Whether you're craving a classic burger and fries or an adventurous, globally-inspired plate, we're here to take care of you.
Crust 54 Downtown Holland
Want to order at South Washington? Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.toasttab.com/crust-54-s-washington/
We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!