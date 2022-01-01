Go
Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya

16185 BROOKHURST ST

Fried Rice$8.00
Chashu/Salmon/Sea Snail)
shoyu egg, katsuo furikake, pickled daikon,
green onion
Furikake Fries$6.00
furikake, spicy mayo
Wagyu Donburi$14.00
thinly sliced wagyu top eye, dashi soy, cabbage, pickled daikon, green onion, chives, corn, sesame, egg yolk, wasabi
*Served Rare
Salmon Donburi$16.00
soy marinated salmon, ikura, dashi soy, pickled daikon, green onion, chives, sesame, egg yolk, garlic, wasabi
Chicken Karaage$8.00
yuzu mayo
Laksa Seafood$19.00
spicy shellfish broth, coconut cream, lump crab, squid, shrimp, shio egg, bean sprout, onion, nori, rau ram butter
Spicy Miso Gyu-Tonkotsu$15.00
spicy pork/beef broth, thin noodles, pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprout, bok choy, menma, onion, nori
Katsuo Gyu-Tonkotsu$14.00
rich pork/beef broth, thin noodles, pork belly, shoyu egg, katsuo furikake, bean sprout, menma, onion, nori
Chili Crunch Mazemen$15.00
spicy chili crisp, soy, pickled garlic, pork chashu, shoyu egg, bean sprout, bok choy, menma, nori
*Mazemen is a broth-less noodle dish served with a sauce/oil. Please mix before enjoying.
Takoyaki$7.00
fried octopus balls, eel sauce, mayo, bonito
16185 BROOKHURST ST

FOUNTAIN VALLEY CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
