KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180

Popular Items

Satay Chicken$6.50
Massaman Curry$16.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
Khao Soi$16.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
Chive Cake$8.00
Pan Fried chive cake, fried garlic, sweet chill vinaigrette soy sauce.
( Vegetarian )
Mee Pad See Ew$14.00
Fine rice noodles, sweet black bean sauce, Chinese broccoli, egg
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles in tangy tamarind sauce, chicken, tofu, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, shallots, chives
Ga Prao (Spicy Holy Basil)$15.00
The original street version of Thailand staple dish. Stir-fired holy basil, spicy garlic- chili soy sauce, fried egg, with choice of ground chicken, crispy pork belly or impossible meat.
Location

Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
