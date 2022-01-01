Kind Bread Company

Go
OPEN FOR WALKINS
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday AND Friday 1pm-6pm
SATURDAY 10am-2pm
Everything we make is handmade fresh daily and everything is SOURDOUGH!

SANDWICHES

201 South Solano Suite G • $$

Avg 4.7 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

Rye Sandwich Loaf$10.00
The ‘Approachable Rye’ as we like to call it. No caraway seeds and 30% Rye Flour makes this sandwich loaf perfect for any meal.
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Salt
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Dark Chocolate wrapped up in sourdough croissant dough. Yum!
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Naturally leavened and just enough sweetness.
Ingredients: Flour, Milk, Sugar, Sourdough Starter, Water, Avocado Oil, Butter, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt
Sourdough Pretzels$4.00
Good for your gut, good for your soul and great with a beer.
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Butter, Salt
Burger Bun$2.00
The perfect Brioche Sourdough addition to any burger or sandwich!
Ingredients: Flour, Milk, Sugar, Eggs, Avocado Oil, Sourdough Starter, Salt
Traditional Loaf$8.00
Traditional loaves are versatile and delicious!
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter & Salt.
Cookies$1.34
English Muffin$1.00
Sourdough Bagel$2.00
Boiled before the bake and no fake yeast! Pair with one of our cream cheese options.
Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Avocado Oil, Salt
Demi-Baguette$3.50
A demi-baguette (300 grams) either plain or covered in sesame seeds. So delicious alone or paired with dinner, or made into a large sandwich! Can’t go wrong!
Location

201 South Solano Suite G

Las Cruces NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
