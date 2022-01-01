Go
Toast
  • /
  • Schertz
  • /
  • Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve

Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve

Homemade gourmet grilled artisan sandwiches. Unique soft serve flavors and sweets.

820 Main

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

820 Main

Schertz TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Pho Bowl 09

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mako's On the Creek

No reviews yet

Mako's now offers dine-in & curbside///
For Curbside, we have a 15% service charge. ///
Please reference makostx.com for further descriptions of menu items. ///
Lastly, our address is actually 169 Buffalo *Pl.*, not Trl.

Verve Pie

No reviews yet

100% Plant Based Eatery, Specializing in Pizza & Ice Cream

Ray Harmon's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston