Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve
Homemade gourmet grilled artisan sandwiches. Unique soft serve flavors and sweets.
820 Main
Location
820 Main
Schertz TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
3 Pho Bowl 09
Come in and enjoy!
Mako's On the Creek
Mako's now offers dine-in & curbside///
For Curbside, we have a 15% service charge. ///
Please reference makostx.com for further descriptions of menu items. ///
Lastly, our address is actually 169 Buffalo *Pl.*, not Trl.
Verve Pie
100% Plant Based Eatery, Specializing in Pizza & Ice Cream
Ray Harmon's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!