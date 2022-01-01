Go
Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)

Chicken Wings$12.00
Spicy Tamari Glaze, Lime Ranch
The New Burger$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Roasted Ancho, Jalapeno, Chipotle Chilis, and Tomatos Served with White Maseca Corn Tortilla Chips
Sesame Salad$12.00
Pulled Chicken, Local Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Peanut, Cilantro
Draft Mezcal Paloma$10.00
El Silencio Mezcal & Fresh Grapefruit w/ a Tajin Rim
Cuban Yucca Fries$7.00
Tossed with Spices & Served with Jalapeño Avocado Dip
Avocado Toast$8.00
Served on Sourdough Texas Toast with a Japanese Dried Pepper Blend and Pickled Red Onions
Fried Shrimp$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
Kinda Curly Fries$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
Chips & Queso$9.00
Guacamole, Charred Tomatillo, Cilantro, & Hot Sesame Oil
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3501 East 7th Street

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
