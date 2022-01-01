Kinda Tropical
Come in and enjoy!
3501 East 7th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3501 East 7th Street
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
We are open for take out and dine in!
Sunny's Backyard
Plant based food, cocktails & local craft beer! We’re fun dining, not fine dining. All are welcome here.
Austin Eastciders
Pick-up Inside
979 Springdale Rd Ste 130
Austin, TX 78702
Happy Foods
Come in and enjoy!