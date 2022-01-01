Go
Kind Cafe Fairhope

Coffee and Fresh Bagels. Start your morning with Kindness.

108 N Section Street

Popular Items

French Toast Bagel$3.94
White Chocolate Raspberry
Making your white mocha dreams come true. Nitro cold brew with a raspberry whip and white chocolate love. Can be made hot.
Everything Bagel$3.23
Caramel Brew
Vanilla and Caramel. What more could you ask for? Kind's twist on a Caramel Macchiato.
Iced made with Nitro; hot made with Medium Roast.
Medium Roast House Coffee
approachable medium body blend that is flavorful and consistent
Bill-E's Bacon$12.97
A plain bagel with sriracha mayo, bill-e's bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese.
Cafe Au Lait
Medium roast coffee with steamed milk. Your choice of flavorings.
Blueberry Bagel$4.85
Plain Bagel$2.97
Location

108 N Section Street

Fairhope AL

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
