Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles$17.00
Pad Kee Mao: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$). and Thai basil, Thai Chili, Chinese Broccoli, Bamboo Shoot, Onion and Cabbage.
Panang Curry$16.00
Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice
Stir Fried Glass Noodles$15.00
Pad Woon Sen: Stir Fried Bean crystal noodles with chicken or tofu
Stir-Fried Thai Basil Chicken$15.00
Pad Kraprao: Stir Fried Minced Chicken with Thai Basil, long bean, onion and Thai Chili Peppers. Option to add fried egg on top just like we eat in Thailand(+2$)! Served with Thai Jasmine Rice. The most common dish that is in your memory if you visit our country.
Money Bags$15.00
Tung thong: deep fried minced chicken and shrimp wrapped in golden "money bags".
Kin Dee Fried Rice$15.00
Khao Pad Kin Dee: Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp, or Combo Fried Rice with Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, and Tomato
Pad See Ew$16.00
Pad See Ew: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$), Egg and Chinese Broccoli.
Pad Thai$17.00
Pad Thai: stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp or chicken and tamarind sauce wrapped in Thai omelette.
Location

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
