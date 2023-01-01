Go
Consumer picView gallery

Kindred Table - S214 McKay Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

S214 McKay Ave

Spring Valley, WI 54767

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

S214 McKay Ave, Spring Valley WI 54767

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Log Jam Bar and Eatery - 709 South Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
709 South Broadway Menomonie, WI 54751
View restaurantnext
Marion's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
632 Broadway St S Menomonie, WI 54751
View restaurantnext
Ted's Pizza Palace
orange starNo Reviews
306 Main Street E Menomonie, WI 54751
View restaurantnext
Paddy’s Pub & Boxty House - River Falls
orange starNo Reviews
212 S Main St River Falls, WI 54022
View restaurantnext
Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery - River Falls, WI
orange starNo Reviews
1777 PAULSON RD River Falls, WI 54022
View restaurantnext
Agave 2 GoGo
orange star5.0 • 3
606 Brakke Drive suite A Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Spring Valley

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (180 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kindred Table - S214 McKay Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston