Kineapple
Bites, Blends, Brews
312 Pearl Pkwy #6108
Popular Items
Location
312 Pearl Pkwy #6108
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Park Bar
Our mission starts with food. Food brings us together, it helps us tell stories about who we are and where we come from. We like to think of Bottling Department as a place where this can unfold, and where collaboration is fostered between farmers, ranchers, chefs and people who simply love food. As such, our mission is about providing a space for emerging chefs to hone their craft and where affordable options from the local culinary community are available for all.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Elsewhere Kitchen
We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!
Rosella Coffee & Wine
Rosella aims to be the community center of the River North area by providing excellent customer service, great quality coffee, food, beer and wine.