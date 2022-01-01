King and Queen Cantina
Come in and enjoy!!
1401 Ocean Ave
Location
1401 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Roku
Sushi Roku is a pioneer of contemporary sushi, incorporating diverse, non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe into its edible works of art.
Blue Plate Oysterette
Come in and enjoy!
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
BOA
Simply put, BOA is unlike any other steakhouse. We reinvented the traditional American steakhouse to fashion a distinctly unique dining experience. That experience is bold, modern and innovative. From the seductively stylish interior to the dry-aged prime steaks, BOA’s vibrant ambiance is as alluring as the cuisine itself.