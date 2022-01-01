Go
King Arthur Baking Company Cafe and Bakery

135 US Route 5 South • $$

Avg 4.4 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey and Arugula Pesto Sandwich$11.25
Roasted Turkey on our Vt. Country Bread with Arugula Pesto-Mayo, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
Hot Chocolate$4.75
Hot chocolate using McNamara whole milk and chocolate sauce from our bakery - rich and delicious.
All-American Fudge Brownie Mix - 18 oz$6.95
Deep, dark, rich brownies are just a few steps away with our easy mix. Yield: sixteen 2-inch brownies. Made with unbleached King Arthur Flour and a blend of flavorful cocoas. Just add eggs, butter or vegetable oil, and water.
Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 Pack)$12.00
One our favorites: Our chocolate chip cookies boast lots of chocolate chips, a crispy outside and chewy center.
Frozen Sugar Cookie Dough$8.95
1 lb. frozen sugar cookie dough. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour. Contains almond extract.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with ham and VT Farmstead Tilset cheese.
BLT Sandwich$11.25
Fruitwood smoked bacon, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, and basil mayo on our Vermont Country Bread.
Tomato Soup 16oz$6.00
A Housemade Blend of Tomatoes, Fresh Vegetables, Herbs, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Available from 11-4 daily.
Iced Chai Tea Latte (One Size)$4.25
Chai tea mixed with milk.
Bakewell Tart Slice$4.00
An English-style tart filled with a layer of Blake Hill Strawberry and Rhubarb preserve, almond cream, and sucree crust, all topped with sliced almonds.
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

135 US Route 5 South

Norwich VT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
