King Arthur Baking Company
King Arthur Baking Company Cafe and Bakery
135 US Route 5 South • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
135 US Route 5 South
Norwich VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.
BLUE SPARROW KITCHEN
The Blue Sparrow Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch as well as many prepared foods you'd love to grab and bring home.
My Brigadeiro
My Brigadeiro is an authentic Brazilian bakery, with a European and American flair. We offer Brigadeiros, pastries, cakes, savories & beyond. Come in and enjoy!
Murphy's on the Green
THE TOP RATED FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT ON TRIP ADVISOR IN THE HANOVER AREA!
Murphy’s on the Green – Exceptional Food in Hanover, New Hampshire