Go
Toast

King Chicken

The Food Is It!

524 Jericho Turnpike

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

524 Jericho Turnpike

Mineola NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rex Burger & Lobster

No reviews yet

The Food Is It!

AVO TACO

No reviews yet

AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.

Sweet Charlies

No reviews yet

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston