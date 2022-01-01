Go
King G

A modern take on a classic neighborhood bar and deli.
Craft beers. Natural wines. Unpretentious cocktails. Bar bites and deli menu from Chef Howard Hanna.

500 e. 18th St.

Popular Items

Chips$2.50
Lay's Potato, Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar, Zapp's Jalapeno, BBQ, VOODOO Heat, Doritos Cool Ranch, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt. Please specify which Chip!
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Swiss, Provolone, and Cheddar, with Mushroom Conserva on Grilled Wheat Bread
Pastrami on Rye$12.00
Thin-Sliced Boyle's Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Rye Bread, Steamed
Tamago Sando$8.00
Japanese Style Egg Salad Sandwich, Kewpie Mayo, Shokupan (milk bread)
Hot Salami and Provolone$11.00
Italian Muffuletta$12.00
Sicilian Style Sesame Loaf filled with Sliced Mortadella, Sopressata, Capicola, Provolone, Mozzarella, Olive Salad, and Giardiniera.
Grains Salad$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
Potato Salad$3.00
Squash, Zucchini, and Artichoke$9.00
Marinated with Olive Oil, Herbs, and Balsamic Vinegar, on a roll with Lettuce, Onions, and Toum (Lebanese garlic sauce)
Location

500 e. 18th St.

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
