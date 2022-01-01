Juice & Smoothies
King Kong MilkTea 10
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1985 McDonough Road, Ste 3D
Hampton, GA 30228
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1985 McDonough Road, Ste 3D, Hampton GA 30228
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
NVS Soul Food
Come in and enjoy!
Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro
855-HEY-SLUT
Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Big Country BBQ & Soulfood
Come in and enjoy!