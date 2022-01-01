Go
Toast

King Leo’s Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

6111 Niles Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Potato Wedges$4.49
Side of Ranch$0.50
Large Potato Wedge$5.99
Lg Combo$22.41
X-Large$19.80
Large$17.24
10 pc Chicken Wings$14.99
Small$7.35
XL Combo$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
Side of Jalepenos$0.50
See full menu

Location

6111 Niles Street

Bakersfield CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock and Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kern County Felony Spreads

No reviews yet

Mobile food trailer specializing in prison cuisine, and making spreads.

Victor's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

VMG is so grateful for you!!

Summit Coffee - Bakersfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston