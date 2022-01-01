King Of Prussia restaurants you'll love

King Of Prussia restaurants
Toast
  • King Of Prussia

King Of Prussia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Latin American
Must-try King Of Prussia restaurants

Duffy's Restaurant & Catering image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duffy's Restaurant & Catering

1004 W 8th AVE, KING OF PRUSSIA

Avg 4.4 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOXED LUNCHES$13.99
Everything you need in a grab to go box! Assorted sandwiches on assorted breads and rolls. Includes, Chips, cookie, sides of mayo, and utensils Your choice of pasta salad, or fruit salad. *Have a Vegan/Vegetarian? Let us know we can do something just for them.
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$9.49
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and honey mustard.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips, american & Swiss cheese, croutons, tomato, cucumber, & hard boiled eggs. Served over mixed greens. Your choice dressing on the side.
More about Duffy's Restaurant & Catering
Paladar Latin Kitchen image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

250 Main Street, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Ropa Vieja (DN)$22.50
Plantains, pickeled onion slaw, frijoles, aji pepper aioli
Chicken Empanadas (DN)$10.00
Slow-roasted chicken and Chihuahua cheese filling in a flaky shell, pico de gallo, aji verde
Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)$19.50
Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Morgan's KOP image

 

Morgan's Barbecue KOP

160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397, King Of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
Brisket Sandwich$19.00
chopped brisket in sauce topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun
Old School Mac$11.00
longhorn cheddar
More about Morgan's Barbecue KOP
The Fat Ham King of Prussia image

 

The Fat Ham King of Prussia

350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Macaroni and Cheese$6.00
Collard Greens$7.00
Hot Chicken$8.00
More about The Fat Ham King of Prussia
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

601 Allendale Road, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Chocolate Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

100 Main St, King of Prussia

Avg 4.7 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
Workhorse Brewing Company image

 

Workhorse Brewing Company

250 King Manor Drive, King Of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Workhorse Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Levante Brewing

350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Levante Brewing

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in King Of Prussia

French Fries

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Collard Greens

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

