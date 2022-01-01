King Of Prussia restaurants you'll love
More about Duffy's Restaurant & Catering
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duffy's Restaurant & Catering
1004 W 8th AVE, KING OF PRUSSIA
|Popular items
|BOXED LUNCHES
|$13.99
Everything you need in a grab to go box! Assorted sandwiches on assorted breads and rolls. Includes, Chips, cookie, sides of mayo, and utensils Your choice of pasta salad, or fruit salad. *Have a Vegan/Vegetarian? Let us know we can do something just for them.
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.49
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and honey mustard.
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips, american & Swiss cheese, croutons, tomato, cucumber, & hard boiled eggs. Served over mixed greens. Your choice dressing on the side.
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Paladar Latin Kitchen
250 Main Street, King of Prussia
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Ropa Vieja (DN)
|$22.50
Plantains, pickeled onion slaw, frijoles, aji pepper aioli
|Chicken Empanadas (DN)
|$10.00
Slow-roasted chicken and Chihuahua cheese filling in a flaky shell, pico de gallo, aji verde
|Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)
|$19.50
Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo
More about Morgan's Barbecue KOP
Morgan's Barbecue KOP
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397, King Of Prussia
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
|Brisket Sandwich
|$19.00
chopped brisket in sauce topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun
|Old School Mac
|$11.00
longhorn cheddar
More about The Fat Ham King of Prussia
The Fat Ham King of Prussia
350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia
|Popular items
|Baked Macaroni and Cheese
|$6.00
|Collard Greens
|$7.00
|Hot Chicken
|$8.00
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
601 Allendale Road, King of Prussia
|Popular items
|Double Chocolate Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Soup - Cup
|$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about honeygrow
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
100 Main St, King of Prussia
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about Workhorse Brewing Company
Workhorse Brewing Company
250 King Manor Drive, King Of Prussia
More about Levante Brewing
Levante Brewing
350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia