King Of Prussia bars & lounges you'll love

Paladar Latin Kitchen image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

250 Main Street, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Ropa Vieja (DN)$22.50
Plantains, pickeled onion slaw, frijoles, aji pepper aioli
Chicken Empanadas (DN)$10.00
Slow-roasted chicken and Chihuahua cheese filling in a flaky shell, pico de gallo, aji verde
Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)$19.50
Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Morgan's KOP image

 

Morgan's Barbecue KOP

160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397, King Of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
Brisket Sandwich$19.00
chopped brisket in sauce topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun
Old School Mac$11.00
longhorn cheddar
More about Morgan's Barbecue KOP
The Fat Ham King of Prussia image

 

The Fat Ham King of Prussia

350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Macaroni and Cheese$6.00
Collard Greens$7.00
Hot Chicken$8.00
More about The Fat Ham King of Prussia

