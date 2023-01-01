Burritos in King Of Prussia
King Of Prussia restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duffy's Restaurant & Catering
1004 W 8th AVE, KING OF PRUSSIA
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.50
3 SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUSAGE, HASH BROWNS & MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE.
Frida's Mexican Taqueria- EM - 540 Shoemaker Rd #150
540 Shoemaker Rd #150, King Of Prussia
|Chorizo Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce sweet corn, guacamole and cheddar cheese topped with chipotle cream dressing.
|Lengua Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
rice, black beans, lettuce sweet corn, guacamole and cheddar cheese topped with chipotle cream dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce sweet corn, guacamole and cheddar cheese topped with chipotle cream dressing.